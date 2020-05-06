Namibia: Celebrating an Educator's Life

It was a sombre moment as tributes poured in for school principal Isiaka Ishola Lasisi Ajani, who died on 27 April. He was 57.

Ajani, a former teacher and principal at African Star International committed suicide by hanging at his family house at Ondangwa. He did not leave a suicide note. No foul play is suspected.

A memorial service in his honour was held at his house on Wednesday evening. Oshana education director, Hileni Amukana had a message read on her behalf by Henok Namutenya, acting inspector of education at Oluno circuit.

Amukana said African Star International School was approved in August 2012 and started to operate as a pre-primary to Grade 4 school in 2013. The full licence to operate up to Grade 7 was granted in 2016.

Namutenya told those in attendance not to just mourn Ajani but to look at the good memories that he shared with everyone in his life.

"The measure of a man is not how he died but how he lived. Learn a lesson from his life. Pass on the legacy," he said.

Before he started his own school at Ondangwa, Ajani was a teacher at Oshigambo High School where he taught mathematics and physical science.

The school, about 30km east of Ondangwa in the Oshikoto region, has a rich heritage of being one of the best-performing schools regarding academic excellence and discipline in the country.

The former principal, reverend Phillipus Henok, said Ajani joined Oshigambo in 1997 to teach those two subjects. He left the school in 2013 to open his own private school.

Henok said he worked with Ajani for nine years before he retired as Oshigambo principal in 2006.

He said although Ajani was not Christian, he attended the school's morning devotion sessions.

"This speaks highly of his character and the type of person he was. He was a humble man. Always ready to take on any responsibilities. The subjects he taught were always among the best results in the country and he won several awards to show for it," Henok said.

A former pupil of the Oshigambo class of 2001, Barnabas Uugwanga, sent a message on WhatsApp, which was read by one of his former colleagues, Vistorina Ndudu.

The pupils who affectionately know Ajani as "D2" for diameter squared had this to say: "We choose peace. We choose to celebrate the end of a life well lived. Not many, even at age 50, can say they lived a fulfilling life. Mr Ajani wanted to help people through teaching, and he knew how to.

"He taught us the most feared subject in school, mathematics. And he joked through his lessons, while sprinkling some sense into our minds. We mastered it, became engineers, teachers, accountants, geologists. He also taught us biology which saw us through medical school."

The former pupils said it made all the sense in the world that Ajani founded a school, and that its performance soared.

"Although Mr Ajani had more love, more life, more passion in him to live beyond Monday, 27 April 2020, he didn't. The good in all these is that Mr Ajani had a distinct voice. Even 18 years after those lessons, we can still hear the resonance of his voice, as he laughed. His life lessons still stuck with us, as we do our own baby-night-shifts," part of the message read.

A friend, Dr Olla Ogundiran said Ajani had a conversation with him on Sunday night and they discussed ways to survive the Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the impacts which came with it.

Ogundiran said Ajani was going to start giving online lessons, a day before he died.

His three children talked of how much passion their father had for education and that one only expected excellence from him.

Ajani was laid to rest on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and three children.