South Africa: Police Foil ATM Bombing and Seven Suspects Nabbed

press release

The Intelligence driven joint operation conducted after information was received about a planned ATM bombing at Lephepane Village in the Maake policing area outside Tzaneen, resulted in the arrest of seven (07) suspects and confiscation of firearm, ammunition and explosives, during the day yesterday, the 04 May 2020.

The Tzaneen Cluster Tracking Team allegedly received a tip-off about suspects driving in a silver Audi who were believed to have been planning to bomb an ATM at this area. When the police approached the vehicle which was parked next to this ATM, the suspects drove off and managed to escape. The Police followed the tracks of these suspects and were arrested at their hideout in Bokgoga Village.

During the arrest, Police confiscated the following items:

▪one firearm and ammunition, blasting cartridges, detonating battery, undisclosed amount of cash balaclavas and hand cloves. The suspects' gate away vehicle was also confiscated.

The seven suspects aged between 24 and 43, are expected to appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate's court tomorrow, 06 May 2020 facing charges of Possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and Conspiracy to commit ATM blast.

The Police investigations are still continuing.