Namibia: Risk of Not Wearing Mask 'Outweighs Hefty Fine'

6 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

The minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, says the fine of N$2 000 imposed on members of the public for not wearing masks should be weighed against the consequences of not wearing one.

According to the regulations released yesterday for stage 2 of the Covid-19 exit plan, members of the public who are found without a mask in public will be fined N$2 000 or face six months' imprisonment.

During this stage all Namibians must wear masks in public places.

"An authorised officer may instruct a person who is not wearing a mask to wear one or to leave the public place," the directive states.

The country ended its five-week lockdown at midnight on Monday and Namibians have returned to work on strict conditions on Tuesday.

There has been an outcry from the public for the government to distribute free masks.

Mushelenga on Tuesday during the Covid-19 information session in Windhoek said a mask is defined broadly as any suitable material used to cover the mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The way a mask is defined everyone would be in a position to have one," he said.

The minister said the heavy fine should be understood in the context of the purpose of the penalty.

"It will be more costly both to citizens and the government if the pandemic spreads in Namibia. We should weigh the fine of N$2 000 against the disastrous consequences of not wearing a mask," he said.

National police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the police will instruct people to wear masks or leave a public space, and that a fine would be their last resort.

Shikwambi said they would educate the public on the government's directive.

Deputy minister of health and social services Esther Muinjangue admitted yesterday at a Covid-19 session that obtaining masks is a challenge.

She said the ministry is waiting for the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to provide a list of manufacturers of masks countrywide.

PUBLIC OPINION

The Namibian took to the streets yesterday to get the public's views on the wearing of masks. Although some people were not wearing masks, others were donning masks of various materials.

Some hair salons, such as Gako Hair Salon in Windhoek's central business district, require clients to ensure they are wearing masks.

In addition, staff members are provided with masks.

Andreas Siwombe, a barber at Monsoon Hair Salon, is thankful that the lockdown had been lifted for him to return to work. Siwombe was wearing a knitted mask which he bought from a friend for N$40.

He said he will require his customers to wear masks and gloves. Desley Hitiraukunga agreed with the government's decision to make the wearing of masks in public compulsory.

"I think it is important," he said.

At Black Chain Mall and Maerua Mall in Windhoek, security guards did not allow customers in unless they wore masks.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.