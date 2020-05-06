Namibia: Risk of Not Wearing Mask 'Outweighs Hefty Fine'

The minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, says the fine of N$2 000 imposed on members of the public for not wearing masks should be weighed against the consequences of not wearing one.

According to the regulations released yesterday for stage 2 of the Covid-19 exit plan, members of the public who are found without a mask in public will be fined N$2 000 or face six months' imprisonment.

During this stage all Namibians must wear masks in public places.

"An authorised officer may instruct a person who is not wearing a mask to wear one or to leave the public place," the directive states.

The country ended its five-week lockdown at midnight on Monday and Namibians have returned to work on strict conditions on Tuesday.

There has been an outcry from the public for the government to distribute free masks.

Mushelenga on Tuesday during the Covid-19 information session in Windhoek said a mask is defined broadly as any suitable material used to cover the mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The way a mask is defined everyone would be in a position to have one," he said.

The minister said the heavy fine should be understood in the context of the purpose of the penalty.

"It will be more costly both to citizens and the government if the pandemic spreads in Namibia. We should weigh the fine of N$2 000 against the disastrous consequences of not wearing a mask," he said.

National police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the police will instruct people to wear masks or leave a public space, and that a fine would be their last resort.

Shikwambi said they would educate the public on the government's directive.

Deputy minister of health and social services Esther Muinjangue admitted yesterday at a Covid-19 session that obtaining masks is a challenge.

She said the ministry is waiting for the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to provide a list of manufacturers of masks countrywide.

PUBLIC OPINION

The Namibian took to the streets yesterday to get the public's views on the wearing of masks. Although some people were not wearing masks, others were donning masks of various materials.

Some hair salons, such as Gako Hair Salon in Windhoek's central business district, require clients to ensure they are wearing masks.

In addition, staff members are provided with masks.

Andreas Siwombe, a barber at Monsoon Hair Salon, is thankful that the lockdown had been lifted for him to return to work. Siwombe was wearing a knitted mask which he bought from a friend for N$40.

He said he will require his customers to wear masks and gloves. Desley Hitiraukunga agreed with the government's decision to make the wearing of masks in public compulsory.

"I think it is important," he said.

At Black Chain Mall and Maerua Mall in Windhoek, security guards did not allow customers in unless they wore masks.