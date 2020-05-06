Namibia: Media Want Enactment of Access to Information Law

THREE leading media entities in Namibia have appealed to the government to finally enact the long-awaited access to information law, saying without it, press freedom is meaningless.

The three institutions are the Editor's Forum of Namibia (EFN), Namibia Media Trust (NMT) and the media ombudsman. They registered their appeal at the Covid-19 communication centre during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, which is globally celebrated on 3 May. Representing NMT, veteran journalist and founding editor of the Namibian Newspaper Gwen Lister said access to information, press freedom and freedom of speech cannot exist without one another.

"There is an inextricable link between press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information. I don't think we can emphasise strongly enough that, you'll have all of them or you'll have none of them," Lister said.

The access to information draft legislation has been on the cards for the last few years but is yet to see the light of day.

"We are impelled to put such a law in place. Again, the law is specifically for the media. It's for the people, that they may access the information that they need in order to make a good decision about their lives, wherever they may be," Lister said.The draft bill, if enacted, will compel officials to provide information to the media and public alike in a bid to enhance transparency, accountability and good governance.

Responding to the appeal, Information and communication technology minister Peya Mushelenga said the government is aware of the importance of access to information.

"The bill has been finalised by the Cabinet committee. It is with the legal drafters and once the legal drafters finalise it, it will be dealt with through the normal process to become an act [of parliament]," Mushelenga said.

The said bill has been with the government's legal drafters for polishing since last year. The minister further stressed that it is not the government's intention to control the media through the proposed law.

"We also want to protect the public and junior journalists who are being harassed by their editors and employers," he said before adding that the media must conduct its work without fear, favour or prejudice.

