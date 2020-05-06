Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs - Otjozondjupa Directorate Gets Thermoguns

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (CenoRED) donated five thermoguns to the directorate of health in the Otjozondjupa region yesterday.

Thermoguns are essential for screening for symptoms of Covid-19. August Kahimunu, CenoRED's acting chief executive officer, handed the donation over to the regional principal coordinating officer for Covid-19-related activities in the region, James Uerikua, who is also the governor of the region.

Ministry acts on movement at Nam-Angola border

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services will soon release a document to control the entry of Angolan nationals at the Namibia-Angola border to seek medical attention in the country. This follows a recent outcry by members of the public over the opening of the border while the country finds itself amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shifeta launches conservation relief fund

TOURISM minister Pohamba Shifeta yesterday launched a conservation relief, recovery and resilience facility aimed at addressing the long-term impact of Covid-19 on conservancies. The Environmental Investment Fund will run the facility in addition to the N$6 million it committed.

- Compiled by Roxane Bayer, Nampa