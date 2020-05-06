Namibia: Reusable Masks in High Demand

A number of tailors at the northern towns are working at full throttle to mass-produce reusable cloth face masks after demand boomed due to new Covid-19 regulations.

The demand for the masks at the northern towns has outstripped supply that many people have resorted to using scarfs as masks.

So high is the demand for masks that by early Monday morning, many tailors had already sold hundreds of masks. It is now compulsory under stage 2 of the Covid-19 exit plan for every person in Namibia to wear a mask in public places.

Tailor Emilia Fillemon of Ongwediva told The Namibian that she had sold all the masks she had in stock as many people were buying the pieces in bulk to take to their families.

"At the moment I'm making masks for people who placed in their orders in advance as all the masks that I had in stock have gone," she said.

Another tailor, Anna-Bertha Ndeevelo said that the government was supposed to give tailors at least a week or so to make masks before lifting the lockdown and implementing the new guidelines because at the moment masks are sold out everywhere and many people do not have them.

"The small number of masks we had in stock are sold out and people have nowhere to get them. We have been contracted by big companies to produce in bulk and we cannot cater for the public at the same time, the demand is high and we do not have the capability to produce in high quantities," she said.