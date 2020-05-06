Namibia: Reusable Masks in High Demand

6 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A number of tailors at the northern towns are working at full throttle to mass-produce reusable cloth face masks after demand boomed due to new Covid-19 regulations.

The demand for the masks at the northern towns has outstripped supply that many people have resorted to using scarfs as masks.

So high is the demand for masks that by early Monday morning, many tailors had already sold hundreds of masks. It is now compulsory under stage 2 of the Covid-19 exit plan for every person in Namibia to wear a mask in public places.

Tailor Emilia Fillemon of Ongwediva told The Namibian that she had sold all the masks she had in stock as many people were buying the pieces in bulk to take to their families.

"At the moment I'm making masks for people who placed in their orders in advance as all the masks that I had in stock have gone," she said.

Another tailor, Anna-Bertha Ndeevelo said that the government was supposed to give tailors at least a week or so to make masks before lifting the lockdown and implementing the new guidelines because at the moment masks are sold out everywhere and many people do not have them.

"The small number of masks we had in stock are sold out and people have nowhere to get them. We have been contracted by big companies to produce in bulk and we cannot cater for the public at the same time, the demand is high and we do not have the capability to produce in high quantities," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.