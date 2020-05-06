Malawi: Presidential Aspirant Swira Blames Prophet for Failed 2019 Bid

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By George Banda

Independent presidential hopeful Smart Swira has blamed unnamed false prophet for his failure to secure presidential nomination during the 2019 tripartite elections.

Swira was among the candidates who were rejected by the Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) for failing to meet requirements for their candidature.

In an interview Swira,who is scheduled to present his fresh presidential election nomination papers on Thursday, said he was tricked by a prophet ahead of presentation exercise.

"A prophet at a fellowship I was going approached me to pray for the nomination papers and my candidature to which i agreed while not knowing he was conniving with a politician who was against my presidential bid", said Swira.

"The prophet took the nomination papers on January 3rd 2019 and only returned them 11 days before the presentation of the papers which was difficult for me to meet all the requirements for the exercise,"he added.

Swira said this time around he is confident of meeting requirements to have his candidature approved by the electoral body.

"Together with my runningmate we have done a tremendous work pertaining to the nomination papers having learnt a bitter lesson during the previous polls,"said Swira.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told journalists on Tuesday that the commission will not receive incomplete nomination papers from the presidential hopefuls.

Ansah said: "As a commission we believe that all the candidates except for one will find easier to meet the requirements for the exercise as most of them tried their luck during the 2019 polls".

MEC is receiving nomination papers for the fresh presidential elections while the second phase of voter registration exercise is currently underway in some districts across the country.

