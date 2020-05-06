South Africa: An Open Whatsapp Message to President Ramaphosa - 'Dude, It's Not Fair'

opinion

Mr President, bru, - you're using Covid-19 as an excuse to deny surfers our civil liberties and human rights. We demand you open up the surf breaks! You strike a surfer, you strike a reef!

Dear Mr President, sir: On Tuesday, I have never felt prouder to be a South African. All over our beloved country, except for the bits without beaches that don't count anyway, surfers came out in their dozens to protest the unjust and oppressive laws you have forced upon us.

Mr President, bru, do I have to remind you of the poignant chapter in Nelson Mandela's autobiography, Long Paddle to Freedom, where he describes the pain and suffering imposed on him by the apartheid state? You will recall that they imprisoned him for 18 years on Robben Island, in a cell a few hundred metres from a fairly consistent left point break, but refused to allow him to surf?

Why are you denying us the civil liberties that Nelson Mandela and others, whose names escape me because they're not friends with Bono, fought so hard to get? You probably don't know this, Mr President, because you come from Soweto, but surfers also played a big part...