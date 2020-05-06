South Africa: An Open Whatsapp Message to President Ramaphosa - 'Dude, It's Not Fair'

6 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Roper

Mr President, bru, - you're using Covid-19 as an excuse to deny surfers our civil liberties and human rights. We demand you open up the surf breaks! You strike a surfer, you strike a reef!

Dear Mr President, sir: On Tuesday, I have never felt prouder to be a South African. All over our beloved country, except for the bits without beaches that don't count anyway, surfers came out in their dozens to protest the unjust and oppressive laws you have forced upon us.

Mr President, bru, do I have to remind you of the poignant chapter in Nelson Mandela's autobiography, Long Paddle to Freedom, where he describes the pain and suffering imposed on him by the apartheid state? You will recall that they imprisoned him for 18 years on Robben Island, in a cell a few hundred metres from a fairly consistent left point break, but refused to allow him to surf?

Why are you denying us the civil liberties that Nelson Mandela and others, whose names escape me because they're not friends with Bono, fought so hard to get? You probably don't know this, Mr President, because you come from Soweto, but surfers also played a big part...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.