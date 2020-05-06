South Africa: St Albans Prisoners Set Fire to Objects Over Cigarette Ban, Court Dates

6 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Malibongwe Dayimani

Some prisoners at Port Elizabeth's St Albans Maximum Prison set alight objects at the correctional facility this week, demanding cigarettes and court dates, as lockdown regulations take their toll.

Videos of the inmates setting alight what appears to be clothing and bedding and tossing them out of prison windows were doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

Called for comment, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmates were demanding cigarettes and to be speedily taken to court.

On Tuesday, the rioting took place amid allegations by inmates that they were being piled up on top of each other inside overcrowded cells due to delays in court appearances, among other things, a source told News24.

Fire

Frustrated by the situation, prisoners set fire to objects, demanding to be released.

Nxumalo however denied the overcrowding allegations.

"It is impossible to have people piling up on top of each other. Inmates are demanding that they be taken to courts and be given cigarettes. We cannot do things outside the lockdown regulations. Courts are managing the roll and will be issuing dates for remand detainees to appear. And the sale of cigarettes is not permissible under level four."

Nxumalo fired a warning shot at the rioting inmates. "The investigation is underway and all those involved in destroying state property will be charged criminally."

Outbreak

Responding to reports that prisoners feared the prison had no measures to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak, Nxumalo said: "No inmate has tested positive for Covid-19 at St Albans."

A correctional services official tested positive at St Albans back in April, News24 previously reported.

St Albans houses some of the most dangerous prisoners in the Eastern Cape.

On Boxing Day of 2016, three inmates were killed and 26 people were injured during a fight between prisoners and guards at the same prison.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.