Tanzania: Makonda Orders MPs in Dar es Salaam to Go Back to Parliament or Risk Arrest

Dar es Salaam — Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has today issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Members of Parliament to leave the city or else risk being arrested.

In a video message Mr Makonda said all members of parliament who will not leave the city within the specified time, will be arrested for being idle and disorderly, in the same manner how they have in the past dealt with prostitutes in the streets.

However, an MP who is in Dar es Salaam has said the Regional Commissioner does not have the powers to arrest him for not being in Parliament.

According to the RC, Members of Parliament who are allowed to be in the commercial capital are those who have secured permits from the Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai.

"At this moment the only people allowed to be on the streets are those going out to work, MPs are supposed to be in the parliament to debate the 2020-2021 national budgets," he said.

His message has stirred debate and was met with criticism from some of the MPs who are in Dar es Salaam such as Zitto Kabwe and Peter Msigwa.

"I will not go to Dodoma. I will stay in Dar es Salaam. I am protecting myself and family from the virus," wrote Zitto Kabwe on his twitter handle.

Last week head of Opposition in Parliament and Chadema national chairman directed his party's MPs to stay away from parliament as part of their move to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus through self-isolation.

On the other hand President John Magufuli during the swearing in of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Sunday said he has already ordered Parliament no to pay allowances to all members of parliament who will are outside parliament.