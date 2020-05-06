Tanzania: Simba's Jonas Mkude in Tp Mazembe's Sights

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club and national soccer team midfielder Jonas Mkude is rumoured to be on the radar of one of the African foot-ball giants, TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a report circu-lated from various websites, Mkude's outstanding perform-ance and experience appear to make him the right choice of the Congolese champions.

The report says if the deal is struck, it would be the first time for Mkude ,27, to play outside Tanzania in his career.

Mkude, who rose from the team's under -20 squad, is the key player of the Msimbazi Street side as well as for the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, with a lot of international exposures.

However, Simba's dependable midfielder will face a big chal-lenge if his deal is to be struck.

This is due to the fact that TP Mazembe comprise several experienced defensive midfield-ers including Ivorian Christian Kouamé Koffi, who is a regular starter of the team's first eleven.

Also making the list are Glody Likonza and Chris Kisangala.

The report says although Mkude is yet to be contacted, Mazembe's technical bench have proposed his name and believe he may be part of the squad for the next season.

Mkude and other Simba play-ers are now outside the team's training camp due to the corona-virus outbreak. The players have been provided with a special training program while awaiting the resumption of sports activi-ties suspended from March 17 by the government due to the disease.

Mkude has been watched on a social media video clip dragging a car tyre with a rope tied to his waist while running as part of training, drawing attention to many football stakeholders.

However, Simba Sports Club Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa was not ready to com-ment on the matter, saying they are now focusing on the re-start of the Mainland Tanzania Pre-mier League.

Mazingisa said all matters out of the Mainland Tanzania pre-mier league would be discussed at the appropriate time.

"We are focusing on the resumption of the league, but all that comes out of it will be discussed at the appropriate time," Mazingisa told The Citi-zen yesterday. If Mkude joins TP Mazembe, it will make a total of five Tanzanian players to have featured for the team.

The first one was Ngawina Ngawina, who is now a football coach. Ngawina was followed by Thomas Ulim-wengu before Mbwana Samatta joined and made the team shine in the African Champions league. However, the latter joined KRC Genk of Belgium.

Samatta now plays for English side Aston Villa. Also on the list are Abdal-lah "Messi" Singano and Eliud Ambokile, who played for Mbeya City of Mbeya Region.