Tanzania: Medics Receive Protection Equipment to Fight Coronavirus

Dar es Salaam — Foundation for Civil Society on Tuesday May 5 donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth Sh11 million to the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) to support healthcare workers in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The supplies that included masks, gloves, goggles, gowns, hand sanitizer, soap, cleaning supplies were handed over to Dr Elisha Osati, President of the MAT as part of FCS 's Giving Tuesday campaign which aims to celebrate kindness and generosity of giving to the less fortunate.

"As a community we have come together to show our support for healthcare workers who are at the frontline saving the lives of many people especially those who have contracted the virus, " said Francis Kiwanga, FCS executive director during the handover event.

He commended the healthcare providers in the country for their continued commitment to save the lives of the Tanzanians despite the fact that they expose themselves to the risk of contracting the viral infection due to the nature of their work.

"Healthcare providers are working under hard and risky circumstances saving lives with passion, and professionalism, and even risking their lives in order to save and protect the lives of many Tanzanians" said Mr Kiwanga.

Moreover, Mr Kiwanga during the ceremony used the opportunity to thank the individuals, private and public companies for their contributions.

"There are individuals who contributed Sh1,000 and companies who contributed Sh500,000. The amount collectively is what has made the difference and procurement of the equipment which we donate today. This is the power of collective efforts, " he said.

For his part, MAT's President Dr Osati thanked the foundation and the contributors for showing support to the healthcare providers in the country, further encouraged other stakeholders to also contribute more funds and PPEs which will be distributed to the healthcare providers with a view to improving their working conditions at the working areas especially during this pandemic.