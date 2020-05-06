Mauritius: COVID-19 - Mauritius Maintains Downward Trend in Its Daily Cases

6 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius is maintaining a downward trend in its daily Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases drops to two. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, 332 positive cases have been recorded and 320 patients has been successfully treated.

The latest updates were reported, this evening, through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Key highlights of the current situation:

· One hundred passengers are under quarantine

· The number of deaths stands at ten

· 20 433 PCR tests have been conducted

· The number of rapid antigen tests carried out has reached 35 061

