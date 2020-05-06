Uganda: Masaka Hospital to Get 10 Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

The Ministry of Health has promised to give Masaka Regional Referral hospital 10 ventilators to enable it manage critical Covid-19 patients.

A ventilator is a machine that helps a patient to breathe. This machine pumps oxygen into the lungs and removes carbon dioxide through a tube.

So far, the facility is taking care of five Covid-19 patients including a female police officer and all are currently in stable condition.

According to Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary for Ministry Health, they are anticipating a surge in Covid-19 infections in Masaka Sub Region because of its proximity to Tanzania.

"In this region of Greater Masaka, this hospital is the main referral that can handle emergencies and patients in critical conditions. So, we need to equip it with 10 ventilators to boost their capacity to handle such cases," she said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

She said the ventilators are going to be put in the new 100-bed intensive care unit which is nearing completion.

Masaka Hospital Director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, said they have been lacking a well-equipped ICU which has been forcing them to refer some of the critical cases [those that require oxygen therapy and ICU] to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

"What we are going to do, is to use the first floor of our new maternity complex as an intensive care unit. We are therefore going to talk to our contractor so that he completes it quickly," he said.

He said they now require Shs900m to complete the remaining construction works on the first floor of the maternity complex and government has promised to send the money soon.

Dr Ronald Regan Mutebi, the head of epidemiology in the Masaka sub region, said his team visited Kasensero landing site last month and observed that residents are not following guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"What we have so far observed at Kasensero and other villages neighbouring Tanzania indicate that our people there are at high risk of contracting the virus. I am happy that we set strategies to address this problem," he said.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital serves eight districts namely; Masaka, Rakai, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Ssembabule, Bukomansimbi, Kalungu and Kalangala, taking care of more than two million people.