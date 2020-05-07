Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigerian Filmmaker Premieres Film Directed Via Zoom

6 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

As coronavirus shuts down film, TV productions, and cinemas around the world, a Nigerian filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, has found a way around the physical distancing restrictions to shoot his latest movie.

Emelonye revealed that his latest project, a two-man cast movie, 'Heart 2 Heart', was shot with mobile phones and remotely directed using the popular video conferencing application, Zoom.

The award-winning director premiered the short film on YouTube on Tuesday.

"Shot on mobile phones and directed remotely with Zoom, this unique project eavesdrops on a long-distance video call between two young lovers; whose wedding was affected by the Coronavirus," an excited Emelonye tweeted.

The seven-minute long video stars Jide-Kene Achufusi (SWANKY J.K.A) of Living in Bondage sequel fame and Ada Godsfavour-Inyang as the onscreen couple.

To minimise social mixing, the crew comprised of the phone operators, Enobong Iyang (London) and Obioma Achufusi (Lagos).

The film's original score was by Joel Christian Goffin and soundtrack, 'My Lady' by Luciano Paragon.

Emelonye is well known for directing award-winning films such as 'Last Flight to Abuja', 'The Mirror Boy', and 'Onye Ozi'.

Check out the film

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.