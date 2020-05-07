Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Exceed 3,000

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on May 6, 2020.

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday, exceeded 3, 000 as 195 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,145.

The agency early Thursday morning said 195 new cases were reported in 13 states. All the reporting states already have at least a case of the virus.

Wednesday marks one hundred days since the index case of coronavirus was reported in Nigeria.

NCDC said the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo, Kebbi, Gombe. Ogun, Katsina, Kaduna, and Adamawa states.

As of the time of reporting, 34 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported for Wednesday (195) compared to 148 reported on Tuesday.

NCDC said on May 6, 195 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

"Till date, 3145 cases have been confirmed, 534 cases have been discharged and 103 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 195 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos - 82, Kano - 30, Zamfara - 19, Sokoto - 18, Borno - 10, FCT - 9, Oyo - 8,Kebbi - 5, Gombe - 5, Ogun - 4 , Katsina-3 , Kaduna - 1, Adamawa - 1.

Lagos State still remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 21, 208 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 3,145 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 2,508 cases are still active, 534 have recovered and have been discharged, and 103 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 3,145 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1, 308 cases, followed by Kano - 427, FCT - 316, Borno - 116, Gombe - 103, Katsina - 95, Ogun - 95, Kaduna - 85, Bauchi - 83, Sokoto - 85, Edo - 65, Oyo - 52, Zamfara - 46, Jigawa - 39, Osun - 37, , Delta - 17, Akwa Ibom - 16, Kwara - 16, Taraba - 15, Rivers - 14, Adamawa - 15, Yobe - 13, Ondo - 13, Kebbi - 18, Ekiti - 12, Nasarawa - 11, Enugu - 8, Bayelsa - 5, Ebonyi - 5, Plateau - 4, Niger - 4, Benue - 2, Imo - 2, Abia - 2, Anambra - 1.

Since the government eased the lockdown the Monday, there have been reports of Nigerians flouting safety guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha during the Presidential Taskforce briefing on Wednesday said early assessment of the ease of lockdown phase indicate that Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the deadliness and the virulent nature of the COVID-19.

He said this gives the government concerns on the high possibility of increased seeding of the virus to hitherto un-affected persons and populations.

Some of these areas of worries include the following: non-compliance with social/physical distancing guidelines evidenced by higher than advised congregation of people in banks, traffic gridlocks especially at entry points to metropolitan areas and disregard of guidelines on carrying capacity of motor vehicles;

Increased level of inter-state movements worsened by the dubious concealment of people in food carrying vehicles;

Unhygienic and ill-advised use and sharing of masks especially multiple fittings before buying from vendors.