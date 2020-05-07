Tanzania: Bunge Is for Citizens' Voices to Be Heard, Not Politics

A STORY is told in many societies that it is only a politician, who can promise to build a bridge where there is no river and some masses will buy that.

This is because some of them are good at talking, confusing and convincing masses with pledges they know very well would not be implemented during their lifetimes.

This is the profession, which in reality should be banked on to advise and lead the nation patriotically, whenever there are calamities to address.

Tanzania wants mature politics where leaders disagree on ideologies to again agree for the sake of the country, like was displayed by former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa.

However, it becomes unfortunate that some of these politicians continue practicing politics day in day out without realising that development is like a tide that waits for no man.

Actually, this is not the right time to politicise the coronavirus pandemic, lives of Tanzanians and economy of the country.

It becomes unfortunate to hear that some politician(s) is misadvising colleagues to keep off Bunge sessions, which are discussing budget, economy and social lives for the benefit of over 54 million Tanzanians, simply because of a pandemic disease people have guidelines on how to manage with the Ministry of Health instructions.

However, we salute MPs who ignore the directive, opting to continue serving their electors, who, moreover, aren't on 'lockdown', but are, as legislators should as part of the board mass of wananchi, taking precautionary measures.

This is an era of mature politics and every person is entitled to his/her opinion without being labelled a traitor. Tanzania is for all Tanzanians with friends, whose building and security rests on the citizens regardless of one's political party, religion and location.

We should all know that Parliament is guided by standing orders and regulations and that other directives could not hold water, as directly pointed out by some Opposition MPs.

If Members of the Parliament who are representing their voters (Tanzanians) keep off Bunge sessions knowing very well that the House has four main functions: legislation (making laws), representation (acting on behalf of voters and citizens), scrutiny (examining the government), and formation of government, who would be held responsible when things go astray.

MPs who boycott Bunge sessions are reminiscent of soldiers who desert the warfront at a time when the citizens want their sacrifice.