Angola Gets Fourth Batch of Cattle From Chad

Photo: Pixabay
Cattle
6 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola received Wednesday in Luanda 850 cattle from Chad, as part of a government project to relaunch livestock in the country'ss Camabatela highlands and diversify its economy.

With this batch, the head of cattle that arrived from Chad reached 4.351.

The first consignment totalling 1.167 cattle arrived in Luanda on March 15, followed by the second on March 28 and the third on April 19, all in the same amount (1.167).

Under a Usd 100 million debt settlement deal, Angola is expected to get from Chad 75.000 cattle over a period of five years.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

