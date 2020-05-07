Angola Gets Fourth Batch of Cattle From Chad

Luanda — Angola received Wednesday in Luanda 850 cattle from Chad, as part of a government project to relaunch livestock in the country'ss Camabatela highlands and diversify its economy.

With this batch, the head of cattle that arrived from Chad reached 4.351.

The first consignment totalling 1.167 cattle arrived in Luanda on March 15, followed by the second on March 28 and the third on April 19, all in the same amount (1.167).

Under a Usd 100 million debt settlement deal, Angola is expected to get from Chad 75.000 cattle over a period of five years.