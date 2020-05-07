Nigeria: You've No Right to Order Buhari Around, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has once again come under fire from Nigerians on social media platforms, following his comment rebuking a Nigerian soliciting for a presidential media chat.

A man, who identified himself as Mr Ibikunle, during a call-in session on a live programme on Nigeria Info FM, implored Mr Adesina to "encourage Mr President (Buhari) to come out and speak to us (Nigerians)" through a press chat with the president.

In his reaction, Mr Adesina criticised the caller.

"I just want to encourage Mr Ibikunle not to continue to sound like a broken record," Mr Adesina said.

The spokesperson, in a rather mimicry tone, rebuked any brewing intention to demand another address from the president since he has addressed the nation thrice after serious clamour by Nigerians across social platforms in the last two months.

"When this COVID thing began, 'president should talk to us, the president should talk to us,' he has had three national broadcasts within a month, what else do they want? What else do they want?

"People think because either you elected a president or you didn't elect him, you must lead your president by the nose. It doesn't happen.

"Because you elected a man then you begin to order him around. The president would do whatever is good for the country any given time," Mr Adesina said in a one minute forty-five seconds video currently among the top twenty trends in Nigeria.

Growing threat

Meanwhile, as the country's economic activities spring to life on the second day of easing its lockdown restrictions, PREMIUM TIMES has observed the continuous flouting of the social distancing and other issued directives to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

The clustered bank entrances and the ongoing jostle for commercial vehicles in various parks within Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun, have been identified by many as factors that could have a negative impact on the country's increasing cases.

As of Tuesday night, Nigeria's confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 2950 with 148 new cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

NCDC said the 148 new cases were reported from 17 states- Lagos - 43, Kano - 32, Katsina - 9, FCT - 10, Zamfara - 14, Taraba - 7, Borno - 7, Ogun - 6, Oyo - 5, Bauchi - 3, Edo - 3, Kaduna - 3, Adamawa - 2, Gombe - 2, Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi - 1 case each.