Malawi: Mutharika Appoints 21-Member Presidential Task Force On COVID-19 - Dr Phuka to Co-Chair

President Peter Mutharika has appointed a 21-member Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 which is inclusive of stakeholders replacing the Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

Dr John Phuka: Co-chair of the presidential task force

The previous committee was headed by Health Minister Jappie Mhango.

According to a statement from the Chief Secretary to the government, Dr. John Phuka from the College of Medicine [CoM] will be a Co-Chairperson alongside Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Jospeh Mwanamvekha.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

The appointment has been made amid expression of dissatisfaction from the general public as the committee was dominated by ruling Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] gurus.

It was alleged that the committee was siphoning money through 'hefty allowances".

Below is the full list of members of the special committee.

Dr. John Phuka from the College of Medicine - Co-Chairperson.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development -Co-Chairperson.

Minister of Health - Member.

Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events - Member.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs -Member.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology - Member.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development - Member.

Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development - Member.

Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation - Member.

Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare - Member.

Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale, Chairperson, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) - Member.

Mr. Prince Kapondamgaga, President, Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) - Member.

Honorable Lobin Lowe, M.P., Leader of Opposition - Member.

Senior Chief Lukwa, Chiefs Council - Member.

Ms. Innocencia Chirombo, Executive Director, Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) - Member.

Mr. George Jobe, Executive Director, Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) - Member.

Mr. Luther Mambala President, Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) - Member.

Rev. Patrick Semphere Chairperson, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) - Member.

Mr. Voice Mhone, Executive Director, Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) - Member.

Mr. Makbul Latif, Asian Business Community Covid-19 Taskforce - Member.

Dr. Robert Egolet, Country Director, Peking University Global Health Research, Development and Training Bureau - Member.

