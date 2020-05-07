Kenya: Anerlisa Pays Glowing Tribute to Her Late Sister Tecra

6 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Anerlisa Muigai has paid a glowing tribute to her late sister Tecra Muigai, remembering her as a fun loving person who was always there for her.

The CEO of Nero Water Company, shared pictures on social media of herself together with her sister, during times they spent together when she was still alive.

Anerlisa says that her late sister was the one person with whom she shared her successes and failures.

"I celebrate you today and not mourn you, you were a blessings to our lives and nobody will ever replace you nor will you ever be forgotten. Tecra was my biggest cheerleader. 10,000 comments would mean nothing if she didn't give hers. God rest you in peace," wrote Anerlisa.

News of Tecra's death broke on Saturday after Keroche Breweries made the announcement in a statement.

