Kenya: Eastleigh, Mombasa Old Town in Total Lockdown to Tame High COVID-19 Cases

6 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

No movement of persons and vehicles will be allowed into and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi and Mombasa’s Old Town from 7PM Wednesday for the next 15 days.

This was announced on Wednesday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who said all markets and eateries in Eastleigh and Old Town will remain shut for the entire period.

“There shall be cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh area and Old Town in Mombasa starting today at 7pm for the next 15 days,” the CS said.

Kagwe said the cessation of movement into and out of the two areas is aimed at helping stop the rapid spread of Covid-19, especially in the two virus hotspots.

“We have monitored some areas where the numbers continue to grow. This is especially Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town Mombasa. The situation in those areas has now become of serious concerns,” Mr Kagwe said.

The two suburbs have been identified as coronavirus epicentres due to the huge number of person confirmed with the disease coming from the two areas.

The CS added that the Ministry of Health and that of Interior and Coordination of National Government will effect the orders strictly to contain the novel coronavirus.

“In order to contain the spread of infection in these two areas the government has recommended that further containment measures will be followed,” he added.

The Health CS appealed to Kenyans not to fear getting tested as the government will now take up the cost of testing and stay in government quarantine facilities.

“Further the government has also said that the cost of mass testing and government quarantine facilities shall be met by the government,” Kagwe added.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.