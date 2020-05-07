Kenya: Eastleigh, Mombasa Old Town in Total Lockdown to Tame High COVID-19 Cases

No movement of persons and vehicles will be allowed into and out of Eastleigh area in Nairobi and Mombasa’s Old Town from 7PM Wednesday for the next 15 days.

This was announced on Wednesday by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who said all markets and eateries in Eastleigh and Old Town will remain shut for the entire period.

“There shall be cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh area and Old Town in Mombasa starting today at 7pm for the next 15 days,” the CS said.

Kagwe said the cessation of movement into and out of the two areas is aimed at helping stop the rapid spread of Covid-19, especially in the two virus hotspots.

“We have monitored some areas where the numbers continue to grow. This is especially Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town Mombasa. The situation in those areas has now become of serious concerns,” Mr Kagwe said.

The two suburbs have been identified as coronavirus epicentres due to the huge number of person confirmed with the disease coming from the two areas.

The CS added that the Ministry of Health and that of Interior and Coordination of National Government will effect the orders strictly to contain the novel coronavirus.

“In order to contain the spread of infection in these two areas the government has recommended that further containment measures will be followed,” he added.

The Health CS appealed to Kenyans not to fear getting tested as the government will now take up the cost of testing and stay in government quarantine facilities.

“Further the government has also said that the cost of mass testing and government quarantine facilities shall be met by the government,” Kagwe added.