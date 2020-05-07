Kenya Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Jump to 582 as 47 More People Test Positive

6 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have shot up to 582 after 47 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The government announced on Wednesday that a further eight people have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus, bringing the total discharged to 19.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe however revealed the two more patients had succumbed to the virus at their home in Mombasa raising the total fatalities in the country 26.

"Two more people aged 68 and 76 have passed on in Mombasa while at home, bringing the total number of deaths to 26," said Kagwe.

32 of the new infection cases were reported in Mombasa, Nairobi reported 11, two in Busia while Kiambu and Kwale had one case each.

Kagwe said the confirmed cases in Mombasa were mainly in Old Town, which recorded 18 cases as the government stepped up mass testing.

31 of the new virus patients are male and 16 female.

The CS revealed that one patient, who is currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, travelled from Tanzania through illegal border points via Loitoktok and the government was conducting contact tracing on those he came into contact with.

