Kenya: Raging Floods Have Claimed Atleast 194 Lives and Displaced Thousands

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said at least 194 people have been killed by floods being experienced in different parts of the country.

Wamalwa said 30 people have died in the last 24 hours due to floods while over 100,000 other people have been displaced since the heavy rains.

FLOOD-PRONE AREAS

"Please, if you are living close to a water body like Trans Nzoia please move. Listen to what the government is asking you. County commissioners know where to relocate people," Wamalwa said.

Kenyans living in flood-prone areas have been asked to relocate immediately as more rains are expected during this week.

Those living close to rivers, for instance, River Nzoia and Tana whose banks have burst, have been asked to move to higher grounds.

"For those asking where they will move to, note that County Commissioners are helping people to move. We are currently using some closed schools as shelter grounds for the affected families," Wamalwa said.

HEAVY RAINFALL

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i also said that the government will forcibly move people living in flood-prone areas.

"We have an operation, and we are moving people away from danger. If we don't move people along water bodies, it will be disastrous. We have no option but to move those who live there by force," Matiang'i said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said dams are full to capacity and are at a dangerous level.

"We have never witnessed this, and that is not a good sign, people must move", Keter said.

On Tuesday the Kenya Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall is expected in parts of West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Keiyo-Marakwet, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Vihiga, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Narok, and Samburu for the next week.