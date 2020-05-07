Kenya: Diana Marua - Forget Victor Wanyama, I Wouldn't Date Him, Never Ever!

6 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Diana Marua, the wife to gospel musician, Bahati, has come to deny claims that she once dated Kenyan international player Victor Wanyama.

Diana set the records straights during a Q&A session on YouTube.

TRENDING PHOTO

Last week photos of Diana with different men trended online.

One of the pictures show her in the company of Wanyama. This is what sparked speculations about her said relationship with the footballer.

However, Diana has said she only met Wanyama through mutual friends.

"I met Victor through mutual friends, and we happened to hang out, so that translated to us taking selfies and group photos," she said.

She pointed to the fact that social media users only shared pictures of her and Wanyama, yet there were group photos too.

IT'S ONLY BAHATI

"You guys chose not to pick the group photo but highlight the selfies. Mnapenda muchene... I have never thought even in my wildest thoughts that I will ever date him," she added.

Apparently, Kenyans on Twitter actually forced Daina to join Twitter

"I needed to find out why am trending, kila mtu alikuwa akisema I'm trending, now Diana is on Twitter joo!" she said.

Diana also said she has never been married to any other person apart from Bahati and neither does she have any other child apart from the two she shares with the artiste.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.