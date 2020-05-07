Malawi: PSs Swap Posts in Malawi Civil Service Reshuffle - Mwandidya to Energy, Thodi to Disaster Managament

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has shifted around top technocrats in the civil service which has seen the appointment of Deputy Chief Secretary to government in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Nyasa Times understands.

The new deputy chief secretary to government is convicted Cliff Chiunda, promoted from the position of Secretray of Treasury.

The shake-up has seen several Principal Secretaries (PSs) affected by the changes, which include Mutharika appointing former National Intelligence Services (formerly National Intelligence Bureau -NIB) director-general Elvis Thodi who was recently appointed Ministry of Energy as Principal Secretary moved to be Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs.

He replaces Wilson Moleni who has been relocated to the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development as Principal Secretary (PS) where its PS Joseph Mwandidya - a former top spy - has been moved to Energy.

Observers say the move is a political strategy aimed at putting certain officers in strategic positions as President Mutharika strives to maintain power.

But OPC says the move has nothing to do with politics, contending it is normal posting to inculcate a spirit of performance which the President encourages.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.