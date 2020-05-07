Malawi: Chakwera Blasts Malawi Electoral Commission for 'Robbery of 2019 Elections'

The presidential flag-bearer of Malawi's united opposition, under the banner of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday blasted Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) led by its embattled chairperson Jane Ansah when he presented nomination papers to run in the fresh elections, saying Malawi has survived robbery of 2019 elections under its management.

Kuwani: Presents his nomination papers to the Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah accused or "robbery" of the May 2019 elections Chakwera: We have a date with destiny Several smaller parties have joined the pair's alliance, including the former president Joyce Banda's Peoples Party. Banda was at the nomination accompanied by her husband retired Chief Justice Richard Banda (pictured)

Chakwera, who has joined up with the country's enstranged vice-president Saulos Chilina of UTM Party as his running mate, criticed the current cohorts of MEC commissioners for the way they misamanged the nullififed elections that saw President Peter Mutharika controversially returned to office.

He said Malawi has "a date with destiny" in the fresh elections.

"It is a destiny that has survived the acrimony of the 2019 campaign and the robbery of the 2019 elections. It is a destiny that has survived the lawlessness of this Malawi Electoral Commission," said Chakwera as Ansah together with her commissioners looked unbothered.

He said for 26 years, Malawi's democracy has been hijacked by "cheats whose hold on power is built on fraudulent elections, violent campaigns, tribal voting, and minority rule"

Chakwera,a former charismatic preacher, said : "God has given us this fresh election to restore every voter's power to bring change and every voter's right to enjoy its fruits. That is destiny."

He said "many dark forces" have laboured to prevent th e fresh election but they have failed.

"Our destiny is a new Malawi that benefits everyone."

The opposition alliance is comprised of nine political parties, including People's Party of the country's ex-president, Joyce Banda (2012-2014). The alliance's other parties include the Freedom Party, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), People's Progressive Movement (PPM), Umodzi Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and People's Transformation (Petra).