Namibia: African Swine Fever Kills 61 Pigs

28 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

Health authorities in Omusati yesterday said 61 pigs have died from African swine fever following an outbreak in the region, affecting nearly 200 animals. Omusati State veterinarian Josephat Peter confirmed the outbreak, saying a local farmer reported the first case on 17 March.

So far, he said, more than 20 villages in that region have approached their offices with a number of cases. He said post-mortems were conducted and the virus was confirmed last Saturday. The public has been warned against the eating of the dead pigs. "We are urging all our people within our region to take precautionary measures when they are handling infected pigs or to report all the suspected cases to our offices for us to visit their places and advise them to put them down because they will not survive the virus," he explained.

African swine fever is a viral disease of domestic pigs, which is usually characterised by severe illness and sudden death. Because of its seriousness, the veterinarian is urging people to report it as soon as it affects the kraal.

He explained that the disease is spread by pig-to-pig contact, mechanical carriage by humans or equipment, contaminated injection needles and ticks or uncooked waste food.

Peter further explained that the virus can survive for very long periods in the environment and, therefore, can also spread via contaminated pig pens. According to the State veterinarian, some of the signs that may be observed within the pigs are depression, loss of appetite, swaying gait, red or blue skin discolouration on the chest and stomach, tips of ears or tail or feet, difficulty in breathing, diarrhoea, vomiting, coughing and abortion.

He stated further that there is no vaccine to prevent African swine fever or drugs to treat it. However, one can only rely on measures to prevent it from spreading. Peter said some of the preventative measures include raising pigs in confined pens and separating them from the neighbour's pigs and warthogs.

He also urged people to boil any leftover food before feeding it to pigs, clean and disinfect pig houses and then rest the pens for at least two weeks before introducing new pigs.

"People should always consult their nearest veterinary official if they see any of the signs described above; keep the pigs free of ticks, and if you have come in contact with potentially infected material (pig meat, pig manure) from other places, ensure you change potentially contaminated clothes and shoes and thoroughly wash your hands before entering your pig houses," he warned.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.