Rwanda: COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in 43% of Rwanda's Districts

Thirteen districts have recorded at least one confirmed case of the novel corona-virus, with the 17 others virus-free, Rwanda Biomedical Centre's data portal shows.

The data portal, now available for public access, offers a sneak peek into the country's battle against the COVID-19 based on geographical spread, gender and age.

Statistics show that all the provinces have recorded at least a COVID-19 case.

Rwanda has recorded a total of 261 coronavirus cases of which 129 have recovered.

Kirehe and Bugesera districts accounted for the highest number of the coronavirus infections as of early Wednesday, May 6, with 101 and 47 cases respectively.

The two districts are particularly at high risk because they serve as transit route for cross-border truck drivers and host COVID-19 isolation centres, according to RBC director-general Dr Sabin Nsanzimana.

"In Bugesera, we have an isolation centre with many cases while Kirehe is a major transit route for truck drivers," Nsanzimana said, adding that cases at a quarantine facility are included in the respective district tally.

The Kigali city districts of Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge are in third, fourth and fifth with 39, 38 and 25 cases respectively, according to figures.

Most of the other districts (Muhanga, Kamonyi, Huye, Rulindo, Musanze, Gicumbi, Ngoma and Karongi) have mostly recorded a case each.

The 17 districts that were virus-free by Wednesday include Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Rubavu, Gakenke, Burera, Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Nyabihu, Ngororero and Rutsiro. Others are Gisagara, Nyanza, Ruhango, Nyaruguru, Rwamagana, Kayonza and Nyamagabe.

Most confirmed cases were imported

RBC data also shows that the majority of the positive cases (169) were imported, while 92 were contacts of infected patients.

In Kirehe, up to 89 out of 101 cases were imported, while only four of the 47 cases confirmed in Bugesera were also from abroad.

In the City of Kigali, imported cases in Gasabo District were eight with 31 contacts.

Kicukiro has so far recorded 16 imported cases while 22 contacts while Nyarugenge district has seven imported cases with 18 contacts.

Up to 78 per cent (206) of the positive cases are men while 22 per cent (55) are women.

However, according to James Kamanzi, the deputy director-general, RBC, there is no study yet that confirms that men are more susceptible to the disease than women.

Fewer cases among the elderly

Meanwhile, only nine people above 60 have so far been found to have contracted COVID-19 while 16 are aged 50-59. Fifty-one are in the range of 40-49. Those aged 30-39 are the majority, at 103, while 68 cases are people aged 20-29. Fourteen are under the age of 20.

"Studies have shown that older people are at a higher risk due to their weakened immune system and therefore we are lucky that for us they are the least affected thus far," he noted.

A government survey, which concluded that there were no community infections in Rwanda, resulted in the authorities easing a six week-long lockdown on Monday, May 4, but with a series of tough restrictions.