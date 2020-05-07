Malawi Election Appeal Ruling Friday May 8

6 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Seven judges of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal will this Friday May 8 deliver their determination on an appeal against a Constitutional Court judgement that overturned the May 21 2019 presidential election and called for fresh presidential polls which are slated for July 2 2020.

Registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba: The court will adhere to Covid-19 precutionary measures.

The panel comprising Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, JAs Edward Twea, Anaclet Chipeta, Anthony Kamanga, Frank Kapanda, Lovemore Chikopa and Rezine Mzikamanda will deliver the ruling with restrictions in compliance w i t h coronavirus (Covid-19) preventive measures.

In its communication, Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba said both petitioners and respondents will be represented by a maximum of two lawyers each. This will reduce the number of lawyers for the parties in the case from about 20 in the Constitutional Court to eight.

Besides the lawyers, the court will also allow at least three people from each party as well as impose restrictions on media coverage

In the case, MEC and President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party challenged the February 3 2020 judgement of the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court which nullified the presidential election, citing irregularities in the results management system.

The lower court also ordered a fresh presidential election within 150 days of its judgement.

The country's estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima--who contested the May 21 presidential race on a UTM Party ticket-- and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera had challenged the presidential election results and the Constitutional Court granted them their wish.

