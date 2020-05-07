Nigeria: Davido to Feature Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage in Third Album

6 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, has confirmed that American music star, Nicki Minaj, and his colleague, Tiwa Savage, would feature in his third studio album, 'A Better Time'.

Davido, as he is popularly known, has been dropping several hints about his third album as well as the featured artistes all week on Twitter.

Not only did he announce a Nicki Minaj feature, but he also said he had already recorded 11 songs from the album.

The album, which is slated for July 2020 release, would serve as a follow-up to his sophomore album, 'A Good Time'.

The latter was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records, and Sony Music.

The album features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dremo, Peruzzi, Popcaan, Zlatan, Yonda, Wurld, and Naira Marley. Davido also enlisted Speroach Beatz, Tekno, Shizzi, Kiddominant, P2J, London on da Track, Fresh VDM, Seyi, Teekay Witty, Ray Keys, and Vstix to produce the album.

In December 2019, Davido announced a North American tour in support of the album; the tour was scheduled to begin in the winter and end in spring 2020.

In March 2020, the singer postponed the tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While A Good Time was released over five years after his debut album, OBO, the DMW head honcho is ramping up efforts to fill his discography and his fans are excited.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

