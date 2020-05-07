Malawi: Chilima Moves Mera to Further Reduce Malawi Fuel Prices - Observer

7 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

A call by Vice President Saulos Chilima last month to Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to further reduce fuel prices is bearing fruits as the fuel regulatory body has announced that pump prices of fuel have been revised downwards, a social and political observer has said.

During a media briefing in Lilongwe on April 8, 2020 Chilima requsted MERA to further slash downwards the price of fuel as global prices of the petroluem products had reduced signifacantly due to the Coronavirous (Covid-19) pandemic.

"I am calling on MERA to further reduce the price by passing all the decrease in landing cost to consumers at least for this period until the Covid-19 and its effect on economy and livelihoods subside. When the decrease in landing cost is fully passed to consumers, the pump price per litre will be K623 for petrol, K704 for diesel and K505 for paraffin," Chilima had said.

Chilima had said the fuel reduction announced by MERA last month was not enough as it showed that government has passed only 50 percent of the global fuel price reduction to Malawian consumers.

He had implored government that in this Covid-19 crisis time, it was imperative for government to care for its citizens by reducing the fuel prices further after taking into account the landed price of petroluem products and that the exchange rate has remained stable for now.

The veep said a statement issued by MERA last month had shown that decline for landing cost of petrol, diesel and paraffin is 33.04%, 20.61% and 27.18% respectively.

He said this gave an average landing cost decline of 26.94%.

'"The statement further shows that pump prices for petrol, diesel and paraffin have declined by 16.13%, 13.75% and 9.71% respectively. This gives an average decrease of pump price of 13.20%. This means that MERA has transferred only half (50%) of the benefits of the decrease to consumers," Chilima had said.

Chilima's calls have come to pass as MERA on Wednesday announced reduced fuel prices for the month of May after the review of prevailing factors that contribute to the pump price build up in the country and globally.

The new pump prices are petrol K690.50 from K780, diesel is at K664,80 down from K765 while parrafin will be selling at K441.70 from K625.00.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.