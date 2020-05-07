Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Receives First Three COVID-19 Ventilators

Bulawayo Wednesday received a major boost after local medical aid societies donated three portable ventilators to Ekusileni Medical Centre as the city's COVID-19 preparations take shape.

The Ekusileni Medical Centre, which has been lying idle for more than 10 years, was recently designated a COVID-19 isolation centre, becoming Bulawayo's second quarantine centre after Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Centres such as Elangeni Training Centre and Hillside Teachers College have been designated to cater for mild or asymptomatic cases.

Health Alliance, a local administrator of medical aid societies and schemes donated the ventilators to Bulawayo Provincial minister Judith Ncube on behalf of the hospital.

"Because we are operating in the medical environment, we see the impact of COVID -19 pandemic on our communities and livelihoods of Zimbabweans in Bulawayo where we are operating in," said Vimbai Masamba, Health Alliance representative.

The Health Alliance also donated face shields, face masks, gloves, and protective clothing for frontline workers.

"We hope this will go a long way in assisting government efforts in combating the pandemic," he said.

This is the first ventilators which the city has received following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Rainbow Tourism Group also donated bedding sheets, 300 pillowcases while another Bulawayo company Q-rent donated three computers and Tassburg donated personal protective equipment to the hospital.

The donations were sourced by Iam4Byo, a multi-stakeholder group that brings together medical professionals, business, churches among other professionals in the fight against coronavirus.

The city has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID -19 and one death.