Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Receives First Three COVID-19 Ventilators

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo Wednesday received a major boost after local medical aid societies donated three portable ventilators to Ekusileni Medical Centre as the city's COVID-19 preparations take shape.

The Ekusileni Medical Centre, which has been lying idle for more than 10 years, was recently designated a COVID-19 isolation centre, becoming Bulawayo's second quarantine centre after Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Centres such as Elangeni Training Centre and Hillside Teachers College have been designated to cater for mild or asymptomatic cases.

Health Alliance, a local administrator of medical aid societies and schemes donated the ventilators to Bulawayo Provincial minister Judith Ncube on behalf of the hospital.

"Because we are operating in the medical environment, we see the impact of COVID -19 pandemic on our communities and livelihoods of Zimbabweans in Bulawayo where we are operating in," said Vimbai Masamba, Health Alliance representative.

The Health Alliance also donated face shields, face masks, gloves, and protective clothing for frontline workers.

"We hope this will go a long way in assisting government efforts in combating the pandemic," he said.

This is the first ventilators which the city has received following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Rainbow Tourism Group also donated bedding sheets, 300 pillowcases while another Bulawayo company Q-rent donated three computers and Tassburg donated personal protective equipment to the hospital.

The donations were sourced by Iam4Byo, a multi-stakeholder group that brings together medical professionals, business, churches among other professionals in the fight against coronavirus.

The city has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID -19 and one death.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.