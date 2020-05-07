Tanzania Crooner Ben Pol Loses 'Sister-in-Law' in Tragic Accident

Dar es Salaam — Ben Pol is in mourning after his fiancée Arnelisa Muigai lost his elder sister Tecra in a tragic accident in Kenya's coastal town of Lamu over the weekend.

Tecra is the daughter to Naivasha-based billionaire industrialist Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph. She died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, following what the family described as a tragic accident at Shela Island Hotel in Lamu.

The death at the more than $300 (Sh690,000) a night hotel is currently being investigated by the police. Tecra's boyfriend Omar Lali, 51, who was with her at the time of the tragedy has been arrested for questioning.

The Tanzanian musician is engaged to Arnelisa and wedding bells are expected soon. The two love birds have been together since 2018 when they first met in Nairobi during a pre-concert briefing. Ben Pol said in a recent interview that he had paid dowry to his would be in-laws and held a traditional ceremony at the billionaire family's home.

"I have paid the dowry and finished with all the traditional ceremonies what remains is the official nuptials which will be soon," said Ben Pol. It was not immediately clear where the 'Moyo Mashine' hit maker was following the news of the tragic incident.

Arnelisa and Tecra are heiresses to the family which made billions of shillings in the brewing industry, trading in Kenya under the Keroche brand name.

News of the death of Tecra who was Keroche breweries Strategy and Innovation Director has drawn wide interest on social media as netizens tried to make sense of her sudden death while on vacation.

"Tecra's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that enriched the company's product range including the development of new brands that we scheduled to be launched this year," the family said in a statement.

It added that the company celebrates her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard.

Arnelisa has in the past described Tecra as a private person who did not like being in the limelight. In an Instagram post about two months ago, Anerlisa posted a photo of her and Tecra saying that she doesn't post her as often because she was a private person.

During her traditional wedding to Ben Pol, Nerlisa shared a photo with her parents Tabitha and Joseph Karanja and brothers; James and Edward. Tecra was missing.

Initial reports say the deceased fell in the private villa she was sharing with her boyfriend in the Island popular with tourists and billionaire investors from around the globe. She was found unconscious and rushed to hospital but later died in a Nairobi hospital where she had been flown for critical attention.