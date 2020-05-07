Tanzania: Health Ministry to Issue Guideline for Local Production of Face Masks

6 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The ministry of health said on Thursday May 6, that it will soon unveil a guide on how to make effective face masks locally to facilitate more production as a protective measure against Covid-19.

Speaking during a hand over event where the ministry of health received a donation worth Sh2.1 billion from various companies that make up Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), the docket's minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu said it was time local artisans and designers started using their craft to produce more local masks.

"We want to use this (Surgical masks) mainly for health workers who are more risk as we encourage more production of home-made masks to be used by the public," she said.

The minister also called upon local manufacturers to produce in bulk protective equipment including hand sanitizers, face masks, and other tools so that the government can buy them locally as demand increases.

"We encourage local manufacturers to engage fully in the production of these equipment for local use. This will reduce too much importation. Demand for these products is high," she said.

Meanwhile, a group of independent Oil and Gas companies (IOCs) in partnership with Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), were among those that contributed the donation.

They together offered medical supplies including face masks worth Sh383 million and saying that Covid-19 pandemic needed joint efforts from all areas.

"We want to win this war together. In this regard, we want to continue being part and parcel of this move," said Wentworth Gas Limited, country manager, Mr Richard Tainton," adding, "Availability of approved equipment will contribute much in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.