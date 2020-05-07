Botswana: Govt to Begin Lifting Lockdown to Reopen Economy, Schools

7 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Botswana will begin a gradual lifting of a five-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Friday.

Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said that based on the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak and the current trajectory of the disease, the administration decided to open the economy albeit incrementally, while observing the disease patterns.

Tsogwane made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting of lawmakers reviewing proposals from President Mokgweetsi Masisi on reopening schools and the economy.

Masisi favors a gradual process that meets guidelines from health officials on staying vigilant in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Masisi and lawmakers wore face masks during the discussions.

Botswana has confirmed 28 cases of coronavirus and one death.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

