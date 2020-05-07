Zimbabwe: Registrar General to Appear in Court Today

7 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Registrar-General Clemence Masango has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on charges of flouting tender procedures when buying five vehicles for the Central Registry and taking seven other Government vehicles to his farm for personal use.

Masango spent last night at Mabelreign Police Station pending his initial court appearance today.

Giving details of the charges, ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said: "He faces two counts of criminal abuse of office. He is accused of procuring five vehicles without following laid down tender procedures. He also faces another count of taking seven Government vehicles, meant for the RG's provincial offices, to do his personal errands at his farm," said Comm Makamure. "He will appear at the Harare Magistrates' Court tomorrow."

Last week Masango clashed with the chief accountant in his office, Mr Peter Bwanya, who accused him of abuse of office over vehicles. But Masango denied all wrongdoing, saying Mr Bwanya was putting up a smokescreen since he is fighting disciplinary action over alleged incompetence and misbehaviour.

Mr Bwanya made a swathe of allegations, mainly involving the purchase or non-purchse of vehicles, which Masango responded to point by point, while criticising Zacc for launching an investigation before seeking an audit report on the allegations and on his office's purchases and use of its purchasing budget.

The only one of Mr Bwanya's allegations that now forms part of the charges against Masango is the purchase of five vehicles when 11 were approved and budgeted for. Masango responded to that allegation by saying that when the approval and budget were given, the exchange rate was 1-1 between the RTGS dollar and the US dollar. When the foreign currency was released there was a US dollar cost.

The second charge, of the misuse and personal use of seven vehicles by Masango, was not part of Mr Bwanya's allegations and arises out of Zacc's own investigations.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.