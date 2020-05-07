Rwanda Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, One Recovery

6 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Wednesday, May 6, reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one recovery. This brought the tally of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 138, against 130 recoveries.

The new positive cases were drawn from 1,323 sample tests conducted Wednesday, according to a nightly update from the Ministry of Health.

With no reported fatality to date, the country recently eased the COVID-19 lockdown allowing most businesses to resume operations for 15 days.

However, everyone has been urged to put on facemasks in public and in multi-family compounds, to continue washing hands regularly, and to practice physical distancing.

Schools, bars and places of worship remain closed, while taxi-moto operators are still not permitted to carry passengers. Large gatherings such as weddings and parties remain suspended while only 30 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

Employers are required to allow their non-essential staff to continue working from home or to rotate employees ensuring that a maximum of 50 per cent are in office at a time.

Markets and public buses are also operating at half-capacity to ensure physical distancing, while a 5a.m-8p.m curfew has been introduced for the 15-day period.

Globally, at least 3,792,278 people had been infected with the virus by Wednesday evening, 262,376 had died, with some 1,278,241 had recovered.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.