Zimbabwe: RBZ Investigates Source of New Zim$ Notes On the Black Market

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has activated its security systems to uncover the source of new Zimbabwe dollar notes that are seen trending on social media platforms.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, RBZ Governor John Mangudya confirmed investigations were underway following receipt of numerous complaints from the public.

He insisted no stone would be left unturned as he also went on to blame alleged abuse of social media for exposing the scam.

"I have activated the central bank's systems and as I am speaking investigations are being undertaken in order to bring to the fore the real facts behind that video," he said.

"What we are observing is lack of discipline among our citizens who are getting accustomed to the abuse of social media," he said.

The video on the following link; https://twitter.com/TechMagTV/status/1257313585786613761 shows a foreign currency dealer, wearing a face mask, throwing around hordes of new Zimbabwe dollar banknotes.

Zimbabweans are struggling to access cash from the banks and have to join snaking queues early in the morning to access limited funds from the banks.

As a result, most Zimbabweans suspect that the central bank is the only source of such new notes fuelling the black market.

However, Mangudya dismissed the allegations saying it was mere speculation emanating from a polarised society.

"Members of the public must know that the RBZ will never hand over cash directly to anyone. Our clients are banks and I believe the investigations which are underway will expose the errant banks behind fuelling such activities," Mangudya said while distancing the apex bank from the cash shenanigans.

Last year, similar investigations resulted in some banks being fingered in the release of fresh local banknotes into the black market.

However, the probe seems to have died a natural death.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.