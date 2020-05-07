South Africa: COVID-19 - Deaths Surpass 150, Cases Rise to 7 808

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
6 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqamba

Deaths related to Covid-19 in South Africa have surpassed 150 after five more fatalities were recorded on Wednesday.

The Department of Health announced in a statement on Wednesday night that there were now 153 deaths, with total confirmed cases sitting at 7 808.

The department said it was also pleased to report that there were 3 153 recoveries.

A total of 279 379 tests have been conducted to date, with 11 315 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Western Cape remains the epicentre of the virus with 3 760 infections, followed by Gauteng which has 1720 cases.

Here is a breakdown of deaths and recoveries in provinces: Eastern Cape - 18 deaths with 388 recoveriesFree State - 6 deaths with 102 recoveries Gauteng - 15 deaths with 1 036 recoveriesKZN - 38 with 420 recoveries Limpopo - 3 deaths and 27 recoveries Mpumalanga - 0 deaths and 22 recoveries North West - 0 deaths and 20 recoveries Northern Cape - 0 and 16 recoveries Western Cape - 73 deaths and 1 122 recoveries

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

