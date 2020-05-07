Sudan: JEM S. Kordufan Affirms Opportunity Appropriate for Peace

6 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement, Adam Issa Ibrahim, affirmed that the peace negotiations in the capital of the State of South Sudan, Juba, in the track of the revolutionary front have become near for achieving peace.

During his visit to the state of south kordufan, and his meeting with its governor, the caretaker, Major General Rashad Abdul Hamid Ismail in secretariat in Kadugli, Adam Issa noted: "now is an appropriate opportunity to achieve peace through concerted efforts and unity of the ranks", announcing cooperation of the JEM with the state's government to solve all social and economic problems, pointing out that Southern Kordufan is one of the most affected states of Sudan from the scourge of wars.

He added that the meeting discussed societal peace through the civil administration, and issues of citizens to convey them to the negotiating table in Juba, as well as arranging and unifying the visions and concepts of the citizens of Kordufan which will soon be determined.

He said that the meeting addressed the issue of insecurity in the state, especially in the triangle of Abu Kershula, or Barmbita, appealing to the state's government for cooperation with the tradition administration to resolve the security violations, expressing appreciation over the state's concern with raising awareness on seriousness of the new corona pandemic.

