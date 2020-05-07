Sudan: Positive Signs of Fatalities Decrease, Increase of Recovery Rates - Al-Rashid

6 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Al Rashid Saeed, has called on the citizens to adhere and implement the measures announced by the Ministry of Health, including social distancing and the prevention of gatherings.

He noted at the Unified Platform to Combat Corona at the Doctors' House in Khartoum: "There is a decrease and a significant improvement through the application of precautionary measures", indicating that the indicators are positive, which requires the importance of adhering to them.

During his review to the main features of the daily report of the Ministry of Health on corona virus infections, he pointed out that 74 new cases of infection with coronavirus were registered in the country, including 4 fatalities, and ten new cases of recovery, pointing out that the state of Khartoum has recorded the highest percentage of infection of 60 cases, athe state of Gedaref 4 cases, Sennar state four 3 cases, and the states of Al Gazira, the northern state, registered two cases, and the White Nile state, one case.

Saeed said: "The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country since its appearance has become 852, of which 49 are fatalities and 80 cases of recovery, and this confirms the decrease in deaths by a large percentage and the increase in cases of recovery.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

