Zimbabwe: UAE Donates 8 Tonnes Medical Supplies

7 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday delivered eight tonnes of medical supplies that included sanitisers, gloves and protective clothing to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

The goods were received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo, Special Advisor Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo and Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and other senior officials.

Vice President Mohadi said the personal protective equipment would help Zimbabwe in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

"We are very grateful to the UAE, to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for this gesture.

"This is not the first time that they have assisted us. They assisted us during the Cyclone Idai.

"These are all weather friends; each time we have problems they always assist us. They have managed to put together medical accessories to give to Zimbabwe," he said.

Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo said he was pleased with the gift.

"They have brought so much before for our health. What we have received today is to ensure health workers are taken care of. We are fighting Covid-19 together with the UAE and we will make sure we conquer the pandemic," he said.

UAE charge de Affairs Saif Rashash said the consignment showed the appreciation of the UAE to Zimbabwe and its citizens.

"This is from the government of the UAE to the Zimbabwean Government and its citizens.

"It's a show of appreciation of the people of Zimbabwe from the leadership of the UAE. The message from our Government is that Zimbabwe; you are not standing alone in the fight against Covid-19.

"We are fighting this pandemic together and we will defeat the virus," he said.

As relations with the UAE continue to scale to new heights, Zimbabwe has also appointed its first Ambassador to the oil-rich nation, Dr Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.