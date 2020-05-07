Zimbabwe: Bosso Donates to Ekusileni Hospital As Part of Its COVID-19 Fight

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Bulawayo-based football giants, Highlanders Wednesday joined the fight against COVID-19 by donating goods worth ZWL$16 000 to Ekusileni Medical Centre, a coronavirus treatment centre within the city.

Bosso joined IAM4BULAWAYO and donated to the medical centre, goods which included toilet rolls, soya chunks, mega-pine, hand sanitisers, dishwasher, surgical gloves, cotton wool, surgical masks among others.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said Bosso realised that COVID-19 treatment and isolation centres needed a hand in the fight against the deadly virus thus the team used its players through different media platforms to ask for donations, a move produced which was followed by positive responses.

"As one of the biggest sporting and social institutions in the country, we immediately saw the need to join hands with the IAM4BULAWAYO initiative in response to the national fight against COVID-19," he said.

"We started by raising awareness to the public through our various social media spaces through video and messages from our first-team players.

"We would like to thank everyone for making this great sacrifice at a time when COVID-19 is bringing global economies down to their knees. I would also like to thank our players who have been heavily involved in this initiative from the beginning up to the last day."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.