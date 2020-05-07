Zimbabwe: Diasporans Turn to Online Shopping

7 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

As borders remain closed to all traffic except commercial cargo, thousands of Zimbabweans in South Africa have turned to online shopping services to send groceries to their families back home, overwhelming delivery points.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, sending groceries back home was easy as there were numerous alternatives, both formal and informal, with private car owners, popularly known as umalayitsha, taking the lead by picking up bags from the buyer in South Africa and delivering them to the recipient back home for a fee.

Others used buses and trucks that also charged a premium.

As all these services have become defunct due to measures to contain Covid-19, more Zimbabweans are now utilising online platform Malaicha.com, which allows those in South Africa to make purchases online and their families receive the goods in their home city in Zimbabwe.

As a results, hundreds of people, most of them elderly, are spending the entire day waiting to receive their goods at the designated shop in Mutare, which has become overwhelmed.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.