Zimbabwe: Diaspora Insurance Continues Offering Dignified Send-Off During COVID-19

7 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Diaspora Insurance continues playing its pivotal role in supporting thousands of people working and living in the Diaspora who need funeral financial assistance as the world battles the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

During these trying times, the company through its popular Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan, has managed to assist thousands of families affected by the virus to access their benefits after loved ones succumbed to COVID-19.

Speaking in a live show hosted by popular TV presenter Rumbi Bvunzawabaya this week, Diaspora Insurance chief executive, Jeff Madzingo said the COVID-19 era had seen companies and individuals going through trying times.

However, the insurance company had managed to push through and offer soft landing to thousands of bereaved families who had suddenly lost their loved ones by offering funeral benefits within 24 hours of providing proof of death.

"During this COVID pandemic, we have had to settle tens of thousands in terms of claims within hours, and families will have money in their accounts. That's just how quick we work. It is a very simple policy," he said.

Madzingo said the payment to the bereaved families was also easily accessible.

"When the family is briefed they indicate how they want us to pay them. If they want us to pay in a US bank account, we pay in a US bank account or UK account. Even if they want us to pay in a Rand account we pay in that Rand account.

"Situations will arise where the family wants to be paid in a money transfer platform like and we will settle in any way that is convenient to the family," said Madzingo.

He added that because of the lockdown in many countries battling to halt the spread of COVID-19, some bereaved families of beneficiaries were opting for cremation and will only carry to their final resting later.

"Some people will choose that 'we have the cash, just do the cremation, then after the lockdown, we will carry the ashes to their final resting place'," said Madzingo.

He said the insurance cash plan was regulated in the United Kingdom and South Africa and has supporting call centres in both countries.

"A dignified send is guaranteed, peace of mind is guaranteed," Madzingo reassured beneficiaries during the TV show.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Kenyan Govt Demands Answers After Plane Shot Down in Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.