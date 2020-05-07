Zimbabwe: Minister Urges More Caution As Zim Records Week With No New COVID-19 Case

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has urged Zimbabweans to be more cautious and adhere to set lockdown measures after the country completed a full week without recording any new confirmed COVID-19 case.

Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, five recoveries and four deaths.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, Moyo said the lull in new confirmed cases did not mean Zimbabwe was out of danger yet. He said caution must be observed until a good number of citizens tested negative to the virus.

"It is good that we have not recorded any case in seven days. This means the lockdown is effective. It means we have to be more careful and remain like that," the health minister said.

"In order to maintain the status, people have to take heed of the lockdown measures by wearing masks which is now mandatory, wash hands, sanitise, stay home, the less movement of people means fewer infections," he said.

"We still have to get more data and we need to carry out more testing so it is not yet time to celebrate until we have tested a certain figure which we feel is a significant number to say we are now out of danger," said Moyo.

According to Health Ministry Secretary Agnes Mahomva, a total of 14 821 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is in its sixth week of the lockdown which was introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, the lockdown regulations were eased to Level Two Monday to allow industry and commerce to operate. The informal sector, schools, and public transport operators are still barred from operating.