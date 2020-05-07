Liberia: Golsao Takes COVID-19 Awareness to Communities

Good Legacy Social & Athletic Organization (GOLSAO) a local group, has embarked on a COVID-19 awareness campaign here, donating hands washing buckets, detergents, and facemasks, among others to buttress government's effort in fighting the novel Corona virus, which Liberia has registered 176 confirmed cases, including 20 deaths.

GOLSAO President Mr. Emmanuel Juduh, speaking to reporters following the public initiative, explains the organization visited several communities, including Central Monrovia where it donated hand washing buckets and carried out sensitization among community dwellers about the COVID-19.

He continues that during the exercise, flyers depicting Coronavirus messages on how residents could prevent themselves from contracting the virus such as "Let's Prevent its spread now!" "Follow the regulations set by the Health Authorities by washing your hands frequently", "Maintain social distancing", "Use hand sanitizers", "Avoid touching your face", "Wear your facemask", and "Seek medical care early" or "Call the hotline in case of emergency 4455", respectively.

The campaign was also extended to Old Road Community in Monrovia where community dwellers embraced the idea of seeing young people taking such initiative during difficulty period of the country's history.

Emmanuel notes the initiative is just the beginning, adding that he looks forward to identifying with more vulnerable communities that have no access to food, hand sanitizers or buckets and facemasks to protect themselves.

He expresses appreciation to partners such as Alley Printing Press, Tenf-18, Get Empowerment Inc., and the Searchlight Communications Inc., for supporting the endeavor, while calling on other well-meaning Liberians, government officials, NGOs, INGOs, and philanthropic organizations to join the campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pleads with Liberians to adhere to government Stay-At-Home order, as much as possible to put an end to the spread of the virus.Emmanuel stresses that this is the organization's way of giving back to society and underprivileged citizens, adding that when the society is happy, the nation is bound to succeed.

GOLSAO was established in 2016 under the leadership of young Liberians with the aims of incorporating less fortunate youth in society to partake in nation building through sports and education to tap their potentials for future leadership.

Since its foundation, the organization has carried out several initiatives such as community clean-up campaign, outreach, youth retreat, and back to school campaign characterized by distribution copybooks to less fortunate students, amongst others.