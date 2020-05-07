Liberia: 2020 Senatorial Election Date Not Feasible, NEC Recommends Extension

6 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC) says the date for the 2020 Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Constitutional Referendum is not feasible amidst the current global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus or Covid-19 a global pandemic on 12 January 2020 following the rapid spread of the respiratory disease worldwide. On 16 March, in response to the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Liberia, President George M. Weah announced series of measures, including travel restrictions within the Country, ban on international travel to and from Liberia, and avoidance of public gatherings. On 10 April, the President declared a 21-day state of emergency, which was later approved and extended by the Legislature to 60 days until 11 June.

The Coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions have impacted on preliminary activities leading to 2020 SSE and Referendum, notably the international procurement required to secure electoral materials; assessment of the voter registration centers critical for voter roll update preparations, recruitment and training of temporary staffs, all which are indispensable for the credible conduct of the electoral process.

In response to the challenge, the NEC Board of Commissioners has recommended to the President of Liberia to request the Legislature to enact a resolution to temporarily suspend the13 October date of the SSE and set a new date within this year for the conduct of the election.

In line with the Constitution, the 2020 SSE election is scheduled for October 13, 2020 alongside the Referendum. Article 83 (a) of the Constitution of Liberia stipulates that "voting for the President, Vice-President, members of the Senate and members of the House of Representatives shall be conducted throughout the Republic on the second Tuesday in October of each election year."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.