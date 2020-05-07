Liberia: Emanso Group of Companies Distributes Foot-Propelled Hand Washing Machines, Rice to Communities, Disadvantage People Across Montserrado

Monrovia — A rising innovative Liberian owned business, the EMANSO Group of Companies has begun the distribution of locally manufactured hand-washing materials to several residents and communities across Montserrado County.

The EMANSO Group also distributed rice and sanitary materials such as soap and bleach to the residents that included people living with disabilities, institutions and several communities.

Institutions benefited from rice and sanitary materials include the Group of 77, the Home of the Blind in Chicken Soup Factory and the Mission of Hope for the Disable in Rehab, Jacob Town.

While communities and group that were given the special locally made foot-propelled hand washing machines were the Battery Factory, Stephen Tolbert Estate and the Waterside Central Market.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Sorsor, Sr., making the presentation at various areas recently, said the donation was the EMANSO Group of Companies' way of identifying with the residents, especially those living with disabilities at these crucial times of needs.

People living with disabilities are among the most underprivileged people in Liberia. The majority of them depends on alms for survival.

In the wake of the lockdown orders, the opportunity to go out and beg for alms is lost as they are now confined at their respective residents and waiting on charity givers to visit them.

Mr. Sorsor, a young Liberian businessman, speaking on his donation spree over the weekend called on charity organizations and philanthropists to reach out to people living with disabilities in these tough times as they are most in need.

"We all know that we are fighting this global pandemic and with the measures put in place to stop the spread, you people cannot go out to look for your daily bread," he said.

"So, from the EMANSO Group of Companies, we have come to share with you the little we have as we all observed the lockdown. And I want to take this time to call on all Liberians who can afford, especially philanthropists and humanitarians to reach to our people."

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries, in separate remarks, expressed thanks and appreciation to the company and CEO for the humanitarian gesture.

Madam Annie Sieh, the Administrator of the Mission of Hope for the Disable said the company was the first to identify with them since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

"We are very grateful that you thought of us. We are very far from the main road ad that makes it is very difficult for people to locate us. Thank God you were able to find us," Madam Sieh exclaimed.

"It is difficult for people with disabilities that go out to beg for food in at this present moment. And we are hoping that others will follow your footsteps," Madam Sieh intoned.

Proper Hand Washing Machines for All

Meanwhile, the CEO of EMANSO Group of Companies has called for the adoption of the foot-propelled hand washing machines across the country.

According to him, the vision to invent the machines came to him when he saw people washing their hands from the bucket and barrels where many people have to touch or turn the faucet with their bare hands.

He said people did the same practice during the EBOLA outbreak in 2014 where they had to use their hands to turn the faucets, something that could lead to the spread of the virus.

"That worries me a lot in a sense that, if one is infected with the virus and have to use the same faucet, they may like infect those who will touch the same faucet" he explained.

But with the foot-propelled machine, he noted that people will now use their leg gently to step the compressor at the bottom of the machine to open and close it.

"People will just have to use their foot to gently step on the compressor and water will flow freely, and as soon as you remove your foot, the water stops. We think these machines should be used at public places to stop the spread of COVID-19," Sorsor said.

Presenting the machines to the Battery Factory Community,Stephen Tolbert Estate and the Waterside Central Market, Sorsor stated that the gesture was part of his company's contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia, adding "I wish I could freely provide more to prevent the spread of the virus but resources are scarce."

He also called on Liberians to adopt regular hand washing to prevent them from diseases.

Call for Partnership

Meanwhile, the EMANSO Group of Companies' CEO, speaking further, noted that because the local materials needed to manufacture the machines are expensive, the company is looking for partners for a large scale production.

He disclosed that only USAID has ordered few quantities and his company was still looking out there for other organizations and the Government to purchase the items to be distributed throughout Liberia.

"I look forward to our Government, non-governmental organizations and philanthropists in Liberia and around the world to support the production and distribution of these machines worldwide," he said.

"Just as USAID has ordered a few quantities, I wish other will order huge quantities as well or support us to make free donation. Our engineers are prepared to develop more innovative and guaranteed designs to help save lives."